Modern Warfare 3 promises major gas mask changes in Warzone

Modern Warfare 3 Warzone will finally allow players to equip their gas masks manually. Here is everything you need to know about the returning feature.

Warzone 2 made it harder for players to pull off miraculous plays in the gas. Squads could no longer use buy stations in the gas, there were fewer lootable stims to replenish health, and PDS systems were removed, which protected players from the gas for 20 seconds.

Infinity Ward also removed a feature that allowed players to equip or unequip a gas mask, infuriating some community members. In WZ2, once a player entered the gas, their operator automatically equipped a gas mask. A toggle option in WZ1 opened up the possibility of preserving gas masks longer and made storm traversal easier.

And to add insult to injury, when a player automatically equipped a gas mask, there was a chance that they could plummet to their death because of an animation, if they were leaping from a great height. Or the equip animation made it impossible to reload. Sledgehammer Games took note of community sentiment and responded accordingly.

Activision

Modern Warfare 3 gas mask changes explained

The devs remained tight-lipped on other gas traversal features, but we know that players can equip their gas masks manually. This should prevent mishaps while parachuting into the zone or attempting to engage in a gunfight.

Players can also take advantage of this feature to stay in the gas longer by equipping a gas mask when they are about to die.

We will better understand how the gas masks work in-game when Warzone officially launches. In the meantime, make sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 battle royale coverage.