Warzone mask toggle option reportedly coming in Season 5

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Dropping Gas Masks could come in clutch to help your teammates in a rough spot.

Warzone fans received a hidden treat with the Season 4 Reloaded update regarding gas masks.

Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded introduced new game modes, the Vargo-S assault rifle, and shook up the Warzone meta.

Activision unlocked all seasonal Vanguard weapons released before Season 4 in Warzone for players. The developers also finally nerfed radar Jammers and the serpentine perk.

Warzone fans lauded Activision for including several fan-requested changes in the update. An unmentioned gas mask change in the menus could quite possibly be the cherry on top.

Warzone gas mask toggle option revealed for Season 5

Activision Gas has been a feature in Warzone since Verdansk.

Reddit user aur0on discovered an option in the menus after the Season 4 Reloaded update, allowing players to toggle on and off gas masks.

A standard gas mask last 10 seconds, and a durable gas mask withstands 15 seconds in the gas. Gas masks automatically deploy in the gas, but the new rumored update allows players to dictate when they wear the gas mask.

A toggle option for gas masks opens up the possibility of preserving gas masks for longer and makes gas traversal easier.

Unfortunately, the toggle option is only available in the menus and doesn’t change anything in-game.

Call of Duty account ModernWarzone revealed that “Season 5 of Warzone is adding an option for players to toggle their gas mask on or off manually.”

ModernWarzone clarified that the mask will still automatically be taken off if it breaks mid-gunfight.

Warzone Season 4 ends on August 24. If the rumor is true, players won’t have to wait much longer.