Warzone fans mourn “useless” C4 after suspected silent nerf

Call of Duty: Warzone fans are officially grieving. Unsure if a bug or a silent nerf is to blame, players are simply accepting a sad state of affairs and extending their condolences, as C4s have officially become “useless.”

In the beginning of Warzone, C4s reigned supreme across Verdansk. The lethal equipment could be thrown far, deal a lot of damage to normal players, and absolutely obliterate vehicles at the push of a button.

Fast forward a couple years, and a couple of nerfs, and it seems that the C4 isn’t just out of the meta. Already forgotten in lieu of Semtex grenades and Throwing Knives, the C4 is being pushed further into irrelevance.

As players have been noticing over the past couple of weeks, C4s no longer seem able to even harm vehicles – let alone players. This has rendered them unusable and Warzone players have already reached the final stages of grief.

Warzone players confused by “useless” C4: Bug or silent nerf?

Multiple Reddit threads point to a common issue, as ‘trp8’ voiced a communal concern: “Is C4 useless?” The once-beloved explosive no longer one-taps vehicles, leaving many confused.

Two possible explanations arose: either C4s were silently nerfed in a recent update or their inefficiency is a result of a bug that buffed vehicles.

Unsure whether the explosives were secretly nerfed or are simply bugged, the community is painfully accepting the new predicament. Another Reddit user created a visual eulogy for C4s, remembering the good times.

Warzone fan eulogizes C4s

Shared by ‘villabrus,’ the video’s title is a simple one: “RIP C4. The last few years have been great.” The clip shows “pre-nerf” highlights and leads into a “it’s been great knowing you, C4” before ending with a comical example of how ineffective the explosives now are.

One theory, at the moment, is that a glitch is giving every vehicle buffed health after the addition of Warzone’s new Armored Trucks. Unfortunately, this C4 issue isn’t on Raven Software’s Trello board for the game – so it’s impossible to know exactly is to blame for the community’s grief.