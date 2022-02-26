Where to find Armored Trucks in Warzone & how to easily destroy them

Armored Trucks have arrived in Warzone, making Caldera’s war-torn battlefield even riskier to explore. Here’s how you can find and destroy them.

Warzone has seen the likes of armored vehicles before in the wastelands of Verdansk, with players able to collect a gigantic cash infusion in the blink of an eye. Whether it’s battle royale or Plunder, only the brave can reap these epic rewards, as taking them down isn’t an easy feat.

If you’re struggling to get a piece of the action yourself, worry not, as we’ve got you covered when it comes to defeating Armored Trucks.

Where to find Armored Trucks in Warzone

At the start of each game, Armored Trucks will spawn into Caldera. It’s likely that they will appear around Resort, Beachhead, and Mines – but they have been known to appear in a few other areas around Caldera too.

Be sure to check your map immediately upon spawning into the game, as they’ll be marked with constantly moving red vehicle emblems. The Armored Trucks will travel around in a small rotation, largely sticking to their pre-determined spawn point.

Speed isn’t exactly their strong suit either, so don’t worry about having to catch up with them.

How to destroy Armored Trucks in Warzone

Destroy Armored Trucks in Warzone may seem daunting at first, especially if you’re under fire from an enemy squad. The convoys will attack if you engage or get close, so be ready.

Annihilating them can be done swiftly with the following methods from YouTuber Geeky Pastimes:

Use the M1 Bazooka or Panzerschreck (Takes up to 5 rockets to destroy an Armored Truck)

or (Takes up to 5 rockets to destroy an Armored Truck) Hop into a Bomber plane

plane Firing weapons with Armor Piercing rounds (better for Plunder if you’re under attack constantly)

rounds (better for Plunder if you’re under attack constantly) AA Trucks (smaller damage, but easy to pursue the Armored Trucks)

Once you’ve destroyed an Armoured Truck you’ll be rewarded with heaps of cash, killstreaks, and potentially the Nebula 5 bomb.

As the YouTuber points out, you should have enough cash to last you the entire game, so it is absolutely worth the time to deal with them.