IceManIsaac’s “max speed” Warzone MP5 loadout is the ultimate rushing weapon

Vanguard weapons have been dominating Warzone since its integration, but IceManIsaac’s Cold War MP5 loadout is perfect for anyone looking to inject a bit of speed into their matches.

Ever since the launch of Caldera, Vanguard weapons have dominated the Warzone matches. The STG44 remains one of the top Assault Rifles, while the MP40 and Bren have taken over the SMG and LMG classes respectively.

The WWII guns are extremely effective in the game right now, but the older equipment can feel sluggish compared to some of the more modern weapons found in Warzone.

If you’re a player who likes to zip across the map and take the fight to opponents, then Warzone expert IceManIsaac has a “max speed” MP5 loadout that is perfect for you.

IceManIsaac’s “max speed” Mp5 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Grip: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

This setup is all about maximizing your movement speed, letting you quickly close the gap between yourself and enemy players. Since your foes will most likely be using more cumbersome Vanguard weapons, this could be just the thing to give you the upper hand.

Isaac started his loadout off with the Agency Suppressor, which offers some much-needed recoil control while also hiding the MP5’s muzzle flash. Not only does this mean the Cold War SMG becomes a total laser, but it also adds a degree of stealth to loadout.

The key to this setup, however, lies in the combination of the Tiger Team Spotlight, Raider Stock, and Bruiser Grip. All of these offer huge boosts to both mobility and ADS speed, letting you dart around Caldera picking off enemies before they know what hit them.

Finally, Isaac went for the STANAG 50 Rnd Drum, to make sure the gun has some extra shots in the tank for those especially frantic gunfights.

In his video, IceManIsaac describes this Cold War MP5 build as a throwback to his “favorite meta in Warzone history,” and claims that it still “slaps” in Season 2 on Caldera.

“It’s so nice because I feel really slow and sluggish using Vanguard guns,” said Isaac. “With the MP5, I’m zooming across the map and absolutely melting.”

Since Vanguard is the most recent Call of Duty to release, it’s likely that we’ll see the likes of the Welgun or the Automaton continue to dominate the meta for the time being. However, this MP5 loadout is perfect for anyone looking to try a slightly different playstyle in Warzone Season 2.

So, the next time you drop into a battle royale or Rebirth Island match, be sure to give this setup a try.