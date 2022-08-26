Warzone expert picks best meta weapon after Season 5 update

Warzone stats expert WhosImmortal laid out his tier list of weapons following the Season 5 update, naming a Vanguard AR as the best gun in the battle royale.

The final big seasonal update for Warzone has finally dropped in the form of Warzone Pacific Season 5, with a whole host of changes shaking up the battle royale in a pretty big way.

On top of Caldera undergoing some map changes, and the new Doomsday Station being introduced, a wide range of weapon buffs and nerfs have also rocked the battle royale’s meta.

As a result of the changes, the likes of the KG M40, Marco 5, H4 Blixen, and MP40 have slipped down the pick rates ever so slightly. And, while there is a new top dog in town, it’s a weapon that will be pretty familiar – especially to players who’ve played the last few seasons.

STG-44 is Warzone’s best weapon for Season 5

Following the update, Warzone guru WhosImmortal revealed his all-new weapon tier list on August 26, picking the STG-44 as the best weapon for the new season.

“The STG did see some slight nerfs, it got a control nerf, but it also got an ADS buff for what its worth. It’s still super, super easy to use in terms of control,” he said. “It can still absolutely beam players at long-range, medium range, doesn’t matter.

“It and the KG were my number one and two for true rifles last season and now, I think, the KG being down in competitive, very competitive for what its worth, the STG is certainly a better pick, so, I think it stays in the top meta for now.”

The YouTuber’s take on things hasn’t been completely reflected when it comes to pick rates, seeing as the Armaguerra and Grau lead the way on WZRanked.

It remains to be seen how the meta shakes out over the next couple of weeks, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see players return to the STG before long. Especially if experts like Immortal are highlighting it.