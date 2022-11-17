Warzone expert outlines “best sniper” class to dominate in Al-Mazrah

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Warzone expert and YouTuber Metaphor has outlined his early pick for Warzone 2’s “best sniper” claiming the SP-X 80 is the perfect long range weapon to dominate Al-Mazrah.

Warzone 2.0 is finally here and players all round the world are dropping into their first games on the new Al-Mazrah environment, discovering all new POIs alongside some classic areas we’ve seen in fan favorite CoD games.

There’s plenty of large open areas in Al-Mazrah so we do expect snipers to become as meta as they were in the original Warzone, even if the way Loadouts work has slightly changed to reduce the reliance on Overkill classes.

As a result, players are scrambling to find Warzone 2’s best weapons and the most meta guns.

Thankfully, CoD expert Metaphor has outlined his go-to sniper in Al-Mazrah’s opening weeks, claiming the SP-X 80 is the perfect long-range gun thanks to its speed, range and damage.

Best Warzone 2 Sniper Loadout: SP-X 80 build for Al-Mazrah

In a YouTube video on November 16, the BR specialist explained that, because Warzone 2 does not enable many snipers to achieve one-shot knocks, the best long-range rifles are those that are quicker and more forgiving.

Specifically, the SP-X 80 is a nice balanced option, with modest recoil and decent handling, but still enough damage and range to tear through enemy armor at almost any range.

He also outlined his full loadout, complete with attachment tuning:

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper (max ADS speed)

FTAC Reaper (max ADS speed) Ammunition: .300 High Velocity (max Damage Range)

.300 High Velocity (max Damage Range) Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Stock: PVZ-890 TAC Stock (max ADS speed & max aiming idle stability)

PVZ-890 TAC Stock (max ADS speed & max aiming idle stability) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (max ADS speed & max sprint-to-fire speed)

Naturally, you’ll need a solid close-to-medium range weapon to accompany your SP-X 80. While a quick and strong sniper, it comes with all the caveats that the weapon category brings and won’t be suitable for close-quarters scenarios.

Right now, there’s not really a better long-range weapon in the entire game.