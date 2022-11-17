All classic CoD map remakes in Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map & where to find them

Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map brings together a wide range of classic CoD locations for the revamped Battle Royale experience. With some from earlier Modern Warfare titles and others dating much further back, here’s a full look at every throwback in the game today.
Since Warzone’s debut in 2020 with Verdansk, devs have often looked to incorporate iconic maps from previous entries in the series. That trend has been expanded on in Warzone 2 as Al Mazrah takes the nostalgia factor to a different level with an assortment of classic locales scattered throughout.
Some may jump out right away with their obvious layouts and unforgettable designs. However, others can blend more seamlessly into the environment, making you skip past them altogether.
So if you’re curious just which classic CoD maps have been included in Warzone 2, look no further as we’ve got you covered right here.
Classic CoD maps in Al Mazrah
Afghan
Kicking things off, we have Afghan from the original Modern Warfare 2. While the classic trickshotting plane is absent, the core layout is intact at the Sattiq Cave Complex POI.
Dome
Sticking out at the Zaya Observatory POI is a remake of Modern Warfare 3’s Dome map. This extremely small location features near the center of Al Mazrah.
Highrise
In the heart of Al Mazrah City is none other than Highrise from the original Modern Warfare 2. Although the iconic crane is no longer here, this particular rooftop carries across an otherwise identical layout to the classic map.
Neuville
Near the very top of Al Mazrah, you’ll find a subtle remake of Neuville from the very first CoD title. As the 15th map in CoD history, there’s some prestige to this layout and you can find it at the Taraq Village POI.
Quarry
Quarry from the original Modern Warfare 2 also features in Warzone 2. Though it’s a little different from how you might remember it. While the classic layout makes a return, lower parts of the map are now drenched with water, meaning you’ll have to swim to get across. As the name implies, this remake can be found at the Al Safwa Quarry POI.
Shipment
Shipment has appeared in a number of CoD titles over the years and now, it makes its BR debut to the east of the Hafid Port POI in Al Mazrah.
Showdown
If you’re a CoD veteran, you’ll remember Showdown from the original Modern Warfare release. This popular multiplayer map has been revitalized in Warzone 2 near the Ahkdar Village POI.
Storm
Having first appeared in the original Modern Warfare 2, Storm is now back in Al Mazrah. The enormous warehouse appearing on the eastern side of the Al Bagra Fortress POI.
Terminal
No one could ever forget Terminal and now, the iconic Modern Warfare 2 map is back to ensure another generation experiences its charm. This classic map can be found at the Al Malik Airport POI.
While that’s every throwback we’ve spotted in Warzone 2 thus far, we’ll be sure to update you here as we come across more nostalgic spots in Al Mazrah.