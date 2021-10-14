Warzone devs respond to Cronus & controller hack concerns with new Ricochet anti-cheat

Activision has answered Warzone players’ concerns about how their new anti-cheat system will tackle cheaters using Cronus and other third-party devices to get ahead in the game.

On October 13, Activision officially unveiled the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system that is due to arrive in Call of Duty alongside the launch of Vanguard on November 5.

While an anti-cheat system is extremely welcome in the regular multiplayer modes, the battle royale hit Warzone is where hacking has really become a problem, and the new Warzone experience should arrive a few weeks after Vanguard.

Players will be hoping for the new anti-cheat system to completely demolish some of the software and programs that PC players can use to install cheats on the game, ranging from wallhacks to aimbot — but that’s not the full extent of the cheating problem.

Advertisement

While most hacking and cheating issues come from PC players, console players — or anyone on controller — can also use third-party devices to cheat in-game.

With modded controllers and devices such as the CronusMAX being so easy to attach to your controller and play with cheats on, some players were concerned that the RICOCHET system might not be able to detect these.

In a Q&A with various influencers and personalities in Call of Duty, this was questioned, and Activision responded that “server-side technology that utilizes machine learning paves the way for such devices and scripts to be detected.”

Q: What about Cronus and XIM devices on Console? A: Server-side technology that utilizes machine learning paves the way for such devices and scripts to be detected. Activision is looking to work with Sony and Microsoft on these issues – with little success thus far. — Call of Duty Tracker (@CODTracker) October 14, 2021

One issue that could hold this back, though, is the fact that Activision are having little success trying to get Sony and Microsoft to work with them on cracking down on these issues.

Advertisement

It goes without saying that this new anti-cheat system could be a complete game-changer in Warzone and Call of Duty as a whole — and by the sounds of it, there will be no stone left unturned.