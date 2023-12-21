Warzone devs remove snowballs from gulag after insane DrDisrespect clip

The Warzone devs have removed snowballs from the game’s gulag after DrDisrespect posted a wild clip of them being used in the worst way.

The CODmas event began this week, as it added several holiday-themed cosmetics and game modes to the popular multiplayer game.

These additions included snowballs being available in the gulag of Warzone for players to throw at one another while they wait or watch a fight.

However, the snowballs proved to be more problematic than intended as DrDisrespect posted a clip of him falling victim to snowballs being used in a bad, bad way.

Warzone devs removed snowballs after DrDisrespect’s insane clip

The clip has been making the rounds on social media after DrDisrespect posted it to his X account, with a caption saying: “At this point, they’re just running out of ideas…”

The Warzone clip shows the Doc loading into his one-on-one match to spawn back into the game. However, before the timer can even reach zero for him to do anything, another player in the waiting area pelts him with snowballs to death.

The fight is over before it even begins, and DrDisrespect’s reaction is nothing but shock as he silently looks around in disbelief.

It didn’t take long for the Warzone devs to respond to this clip, as they soon announced they were removing snowballs from the gulag.

While the announcement did not directly reference the clip that was posted by DrDisrespect, the community is certain that it is a direct result of what happened, with many users posting the clip in response to the announcement.

The CODmas event has brought quite a bit of fun to Warzone, festive things to the game, as well as its multiplayer and Zombies counterparts. But that doesn’t mean something like this can’t slip through the cracks.