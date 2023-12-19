Warzone & MW3 CODMAS event: 2023 dates, Zombie Santa, new LTMs, rewards, more

CoD is getting into the festive spirit once again as the annual CODMAS event takes over both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone with unique modes, map takeovers, rewards, and more.

What would a live-service game be without its holiday-themed updates? Like clockwork, games all over are decking the halls to celebrate the Christmas season with their communities. Naturally, CoD is among those joining in on the fun.

CODMAS comes around this time of year as while Christmas noobies are protected by SBMM, we all still get some treats to look forward to in the form of new modes, in-game rewards, and more.

So before dropping in, be sure to brush up with our full overview of this year’s CODMAS event taking place across both MW3 and Warzone.

Contents:

Activision Santa is coming to CoD this Christmas!

The 2023 CODMAS event begins on Tuesday, December 19.

For the time being, there’s no quite telling just when the event may come to a close, though as with most events, we can expect roughly two weeks of fun here during the holiday takeover.

New LTMs for Warzone & MW3

As you would expect, the holiday takeover brings a handful of Limited-time modes to both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. The former’s ‘Slay Ride Resurgence’ promises a fast-paced playlist with “a number of treats” in store for those who drop in.

On the MW3 side, players can jump into Santa’s Slayground, a new LTM covering the Shipmas and Hangover map remodels for Shipment and Highrise respectively.

Activision Expect to see plenty of holiday-themed skins back in rotation.

Slay Ride & Snowball Fights in Urzikstan

Two subtle gameplay tweaks are in effect throughout the CODMAS event when it comes to the Warzone side, those being the Slay Ride and the Snowball Fights.

For starters, the train found in Urzikstan is now operated by Santa. If you’ve been good, you’ll get some presents for boarding the train. But if you’re deemed “naughty,” you’ll be met with “heavy resistance.”

Meanwhile, Snowballs can be used to add insult to injury during the event, with these piece of Lethal equipment locked in default Loadouts, and scattered across the map.

MW3 & Warzone CODMAS event challenges & rewards

While we know for certain to expect new challenges and thus, subsequent rewards during the CODMAS event, exact details haven’t been shared just yet.

Though as soon as the event kicks off across both games, we’re sure to get all the details right away, so check back in a matter of hours for all the latest intel.

In the meantime, be sure to brush up on our other Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone guides below:

