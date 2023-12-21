Warzone players convinced devs have way more cosmetics planned

Warzone players are convinced that the Call of Duty devs have even more cosmetics planned after spotting potential parachute skills. And, some of them aren’t happy about it.

Over the years, Call of Duty has dipped its toe in the cosmetics game. In older titles, you could purchase unique weapon and character skins to support your favorite Call of Duty teams, but it’s gone way beyond that now.

With the popularity of Warzone, CoD has taken another leap in terms of the cosmetics on offer. Sure, the character and weapon skins still remain, but you’ve got everything from music packs to weapon blueprints and beyond available now too. Though, they’re not supposed to offer a competitive advantage.

The overwhelming number of cosmetics has been a bit divisive in the community too, especially as some players believe there is too much focus on them over the gameplay.

Warzone players believe even more cosmetics are in the works

Well, some players are convinced that they’ve got another set of ideas for cosmetics lined up which would include custom parachutes.

A few fans on the CoDWarzone subreddit noted that there are different parachute skins in one of the trailers for Warzone, with the Canadian flag, alongside both the Union Jack and Stars and Stripes being shown off.

“Just another thing for them to sell in bundles,” said one player. “If it will make them money then answer is 99% of the time yes,” added another.

Some players pointed out that BlackCell has included similar things in the past, and it prompted complaints about filler items. “It’s already a thing. One of the Blackcell packs in MW22 had a chute and a trail option, but it was the only thing that had it,” said one.

It remains to be seen if they’ll become more widespread over the coming weeks and months, but players are clearly braced for them.