Warzone devs explain why console will not be receiving an FOV Slider

Call of Duty: Warzone’s developers have finally broken down the console FOV Slider situation. During a private briefing, the devs explained why console will, as many worried, not be receiving an FOV Slider.

There’s been a lot of debates within the CoD community about the problems balancing console and PC in cross-play. Although console players comprise around 70% of the player base, they don’t have an FOV Slider and often deal with an unplayable mess of bugs and glitches.

For months, gamers on PS4, PS5, and Xbox have complained about the fact they can’t change their in-game field of view. While PC streamers are able to use FOV tricks, the console community have been stuck simply marveling at the slider’s benefits.

Now, following a private meeting with content creators, there’s unideal news for those FOV-restricted players.

Warzone devs confirm console will not receive an FOV Slider

In regards to FOV slider, they further said that "we want everyone to have fun" and "adding FOV to PC sorta opened this Pandora Box" of console players wanting it. Internal testing just showed if they added it, they might as well call it a 'how to drop framerate slider.' — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 11, 2022

In a blog post, CoD’s makers explained that adding an FOV Slider “creates major performance impacts for old gen console players.” As such, to avoid those issues, they “do not plan to implement an FOV Slider on console at this time.”

In an explanation to the creators, they elaborated that giving console players an FOV Slider would essentially equate to a ‘how to drop framerate slider.’

Developers also confirmed that last-gen consoles are currently the biggest player base. For FOV, when asked "why not next-gen FOV slider?" they said: "we don't want to further increase the skill gap." Also said "FOV slider benefits high skilled players mainly" — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 11, 2022

Going further, the devs said that – while an FOV Slider might not impact next-gen systems as negatively – they “don’t want to further increase the skill gap.”

In response, players are already critical of this defense. One user laughed at the “skill gap” comment: “here’s literally PC players in our lobbies LMFAOOOO.”

While it’s understandable that an FOV Slider wouldn’t be added due to technical limitations, the “skill gap” argument isn’t working for console players. If anything, it likely contributes to a longstanding opinion – that Warzone needs console-only cross-play.