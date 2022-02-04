Warzone devs explain reasons behind controversial playlist decisions

Warzone’s playlist is constantly changing and the community has expressed their disapproval toward many of the decisions made. So, the devs have cleared the air and explained their rationale.

There are many game modes that float around in the Warzone pool. While each gets their time in the spotlight, some get more than others.

Ones like Vanguard Royale and Rebirth Resurgence Trios are among the most popular in the game, but on a couple occasions they have been left off the weekly playlist.

When that happened, the community went at Raven Software’s throats demanding immediate changes. Following all the backlash since the start of Season 1, the devs have cleared the air and explained their thought process on the weekly playlist.

Warzone devs explain playlist decisions

With #Warzone Season 2 around the corner, we want to shed some light on how we design our Playlists! With all the unique modes, and much more to come, we look forward to your continued feedback as we curate the best possible experiences for all of you!https://t.co/7GpdeuVPTf — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 3, 2022

In a blog post, Raven Software wanted to clarify the process on how the team puts together the weekly Warzone playlist. They said that, with over 100 million players, they try to balance out three aspects: motivation, engagement, and squad sizes.

Further, they dove into player motivation – as people who may love Plunder but have different feelings toward Rebirth, and vice versa. By introducing different modes, it helps devs figure out which are getting the most attention so they can either keep or bring them back in future updates.

Warzone’s devs also said that new modes allow the old ones to stay fresh and keep a healthy player count across all of the games. While some modes are kept the same at the core, they experiment with different party sizes so the community can help dictate the best fit for each.

By rotating this every week, it brings players back as they wait patiently for their favorite mode to return (if taken out) or lets them discover something else that they could like more.

The team also outlined their plan for Season 2, which includes bringing new modes to Warzone as well as weekly updates which could feature things like Iron Trials. Overall, it seems that the devs are open to sharing their methods and want fans to continue to give them feedback.