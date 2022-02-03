Warzone demon JoeWo accused of “cheating” after humiliating player with Stim movement

Warzone pro JoeWo has been deemed the ‘Movement King’ as he’s known to maneuver differently than others. Thanks to his own tweet, the menace is being accused of cheating after embarrassing a player with the Stim mechanic.

There are many elements in Warzone that players need to master in order to compete with the best of the best. Movement is one of the most important aspects of the battle royale.

More specifically, the Stim Boost tactic, added with the Pacific update, allows you to run at super speeds and slide around quicker.

The Movement King himself, JoeWo has praised this and called it the best thing ever. Now, he puts this mechanic on full display and has the community yelling “Worldstar.”

Advertisement

Warzone streamer JoeWo breaks enemy’s ankles with Stim

What you telling your friends if you get gunned like this? 😳 (👿: @AverageJoeWo)pic.twitter.com/9YHJobvATk — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) February 3, 2022

In a clip from February 3, JoeWo was playing Rebirth Island when he met his victim and broke their ankles. You can see, right before he goes to challenge, he popped his Stim, which gave him extra movement speed.

Read More: TrueGameData reveals forgotten Warzone SMG loadout to compete with Welgun

Then it’s pure pandemonium for his foe as Joe slides back and forth a couple of times before humiliating this player and putting them on social media.

You can hear the deathcom, “Oh you are cheating man.” Joe replied in disbelief, just saying “cheating!” over and over.

While some people threw the cheating accusations, Twitter user ‘F1FTY’ said he was only able to do this because of “PC advantage.” However, the Movement King uses a controller as his input, which means there wasn’t a mouse and keyboard edge here, just pure finesse.

Advertisement

You’re an animal — FaZe ZooMaa (@ZooMaa) February 3, 2022

Players were mindblown by this play. Former CoD champion ZooMaa said, “you’re an animal,” while others chimed in, “straight skated on him, oh my goodness.”

There’s a reason JoeWo’s movement is respected by many throughout the Warzone community and this clip may be one for the hall of fame.