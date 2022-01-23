Warzone data reveals Modern Warfare weapon with faster TTK than meta Bren

Warzone players are constantly looking for different meta weapons to use and data now proves that a classic Modern Warfare gun, the Kilo 141 has a faster TTK than the popular Bren.

Since Vanguard integration, weapons from the latest installment of the Call of Duty have dominated the battle royale.

More specifically, Vanguard’s Bren LMG has been the go-to long-range gun, despite it receiving some nerfs.

However, new data proves why one of Warzone’s oldest weapons, the Kilo 141 still has one of the fastest TTKs in the game.

Warzone streamer shows insane Kilo 141 TTK loadout

Warzone star IceManIsaac breaks down one of the biggest metrics in Warzone when it comes to picking a loadout, time to kill. When the meta is defined it always has the fastest killing weapons.

While the Bren has been the top-dog for rifles, that could change thanks to new information. Isaac has gone back to the Modern Warfare days and rediscovered that the Kilo 141 is still a menace on Caldera. Here is his loadout.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler

Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: VLK 3.0X Optic

VLK 3.0X Optic Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

In the YouTube video, he takes a look at the exact numbers with data from TrueGameData. When looking at the TTK chart, the Kilo has a quicker time than all meta weapons when under 50 meters.

IceManIsaac says it isn’t too common to get into fights from such a great distance so he highly recommends using this as “It’s going to destroy.”

This can be a great alternative for players to use instead of Vanguard weapons. Since the Kilo was released with Modern Warfare, most players will already have it maxed out with attachments.