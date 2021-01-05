Logo
Warzone cheaters have already discovered how to glitch into Rebirth Island walls

Published: 5/Jan/2021 6:58

by Brad Norton
Activision

Warzone’s cheaters never seem to rest as the new Rebirth Island map now has its own game-breaking issue that allows players to stay invincible inside various walls.

It’s been a rough landing since the release of Rebirth Island with Warzone Season One. From infinite-respawn bugs to bizarre Loadout Drop issues, the new battleground has come with its fair share of problems.

Despite dropping the overall lobby size and allowing for some faster games, cheaters are still on the loose trying to eke out free wins. One way they’re achieving success is through a classic bug that has found its way to the new location.

Glitching inside of walls is nothing new to Warzone. In fact, it’s been an issue since the game launched back in March 2020. While Verdansk has seen these bugs squashed over time, Rebirth Island now has the problem back in full force.

Aaand there is another invisibility glitch in the game. Even the ATV was invisible. from CODWarzone

Midway through a regular match on January 4, Reddit user ‘3Dmo’ was wiped out in a peculiar way. Seemingly out of nowhere they started taking damage from inside. Bullets were flying out of a nearby wall, enough to take down a teammate before eventually wiping the squad.

“What?” The player yelled as they switched to the Kill-Cam. As a surprise to everyone, these mysterious bullets were actually coming from a player hiding inside the wall. They had glitched inside part of the map and were somehow able to shoot through the texture in front of them.

Not only that, but they also had an ATV inside the wall with them. They appeared to hop on the vehicle at the last moment of the Kill-Cam, but there’s no telling if they could actually drive around inside the map.

How this instance of the map-breaking glitch occurred is unknown for now. Though it’s clearly enough to ruin the experience for anyone nearby. Be sure to keep on the lookout if you’re ever near this side of the map.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
This bug appears to be impacting the Chemical Engineering location on Rebirth Island. But it could soon spread to other areas.

Obviously, you could just run away and ignore the cheating player. Though if the circle happens to shrink around that location, there’s no way around this bug. Flash grenades seem to have an effect, but shooting back simply isn’t an option.

Developers are yet to respond to this particular issue. Similar bugs were quickly patched out of Verdansk, however. So expect a fix to be deployed relatively soon. 

Modern Warfare community lashes out at Activision for Black Ops Cold War merge

Published: 5/Jan/2021 1:44 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 2:03

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty covers
Activision

With the excitement of the new release taking up the spotlight, Modern Warfare players feel as though their experience has been “actively” made worse in order to promote Black Ops Cold War.

With the annual cycle of the CoD franchise, a new release is guaranteed around November each year. Typically, this sees a vast majority of the player base relocating over to the new title. However, the transition from 2019 to 2020 was a little different.

For the first time in history, two titles merged thanks to Warzone. The F2P battle royale gave a common ground for both games to come together. Though with the focus primarily on new weapons from BOCW in Season One, the MW community feels it’s been left behind.

While a lack of new content and meaningful updates would be one thing, thousands of players argue the impact of BOCW is “actively making MW a bad experience.”

Activision explains Black Ops integration in Warzone
Activision
With titles merging for the first time in CoD history, the MW community feels it’s been left behind while BOCW takes the spotlight.

With the integration of BOCW in Warzone, it’s safe to say that new weapons have dominated the conversation. From the controversial DMR to the must-pick MAC-10 SMG, these powerful guns are all but necessary to stay afloat. As a result, “MW players suffer simply to drive sales” for the new title.

Infinity Ward’s time handling post-launch content has reportedly come to an end. With a lack of new playlists, “hackers galore, no anti-cheat, and no feedback from [developers],” nothing can be done except to “wait for the next game.”

Actively making Modern Warfare a bad experience is NOT the way to drive sales to Cold War from modernwarfare

One of the biggest talking points is the fact that MW heavily advertises BOCW in-game. Despite the CoD community often moving ahead with the new title each year, MW players wanting to stick with their favorite title have been ‘punished,’ according to the community.

Countless players chimed in with their own experiences since the release of BOCW. Most of which echoed the same sentiment. “Starting to feel like this game has been abandoned,” one player said. “We should be on Season 8 for MW,” another added.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
With BOCW guns now leading the Warzone meta, will MW guns ever be bumped back up to the forefront?

Regardless of which side you fall on, there’s no denying we’re in a new era for the franchise. Two games have never merged quite like this before and with Season Two on the way, this coexistence doesn’t appear to be going anywhere soon.

There’s no telling if sizeable updates will hit MW throughout 2021. Though with the focus now well and truly on BOCW, it seems less likely with each passing day.