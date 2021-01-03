Logo
Warzone app on PC shows K/D of every other player and could “ruin the game”

Published: 3/Jan/2021 11:11

by Connor Bennett
Activision

Call of Duty Warzone players have found a new companion app that shows the stats of everyone in a game, including KD, allowing them to pick and choose who they play against. 

Just like in plenty of other games, the debate around skill-based matchmaking – SBMM – has raged like wildfire in Warzone, especially when it comes to the cream of the crop. 

In theory, SBMM is meant to match you up with players in your skill range, however, some players have taken advantage of reverse boosting – purposefully performing worse so their rating is knocked down – as well as playing with lower level players to get a better lobby.

However, there is now a companion app for PC players that allows them to see, before the game gets underway, the stats of every player and team in their lobby – letting them pick and choose who they want to play against. 

Warzone gave Call of Duty a huge new lease of life but it hasn’t been without issue.

Popular Warzone content creator JaredFPS showed off just how detailed the app is on January 2 during his stream, noting that it “ruins the game completely.”

Before the lobby loads, the app quickly shows the top-rated players in the game, including their levels – so you can get a sense of who might be a hacker and who might be real. 

As Jared shows, with the pre-match countdown ticking down, the app can be pulled up to show the stats of everyone in the game. That includes the average KD ratio of the lobby as a whole, the players with the best KD, their average placing, and even how many suspicious matches they’ve had and total headshots. It’s pretty detailed, all in all. 

“So, if I’m in a tournament, I’d be like ‘lets back out and let’s try a different lobby’ until you get a .8 or .9 average KD,” said Jared, adding that this app is why some players have been getting stream sniped and having games ruined. 

Given that it’s a third-party app and it’s not explicitly cheating, it’d be hard for the Warzone devs to make it useless like they have done with certain hacks and it might be up to players to simply not use it.

Warzone fans enact vigilante justice as devs fail to fix exploitable truck glitch

Published: 2/Jan/2021 21:19 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 22:06

by Theo Salaun
warzone truck glitch vigilante justice
Call of Duty: Warzone’s players have become so accustomed to an unaddressed truck glitch (enabling cheaters to move through walls and become invisible) that they are adapting and enacting karmic justice. 

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When Verdansk gives you cheaters, you make an example out of them. That is precisely what is happening in Call of Duty’s battle royale, as players are opting to take matters into their own hands and defeat cheaters on their own terms.

There is a notorious glitch in Warzone where someone can park a Cargo Truck adjacent to a locked storage facility in Promenade and, upon exiting the vehicle, teleport through the wall and into the tiny room. 

Once in the room, the cheater can see, and shoot, through the walls surrounding them — absolutely confusing the life out of enemies (who cannot see or shoot through those same walls). But, familiar with the exploit, some of the game’s players have taken up ways to counteract these cheaters.

I know it when I see it from CODWarzone

Reddit’s ‘precipue’ is the most visible vigilante at the moment, and they have a simple message for those who wish to unfairly abuse the bugged battle royale: “I know it when I see it.”

In a short clip, precipue notices a truck adjacent to the glitched structure, double-checks on their Heartbeat Sensor that said structure is being abused and then proceeds to deliver karma. As fans of Batman know all too well, vigilantes often operate outside of the realm of the law, so it should be no surprise that precipue decides to abuse the exploit themself in order to remove the aforementioned cheater from their lobby.

The deliverer of justice hops into the truck, out into the bugged storage room, quickly kills the cheater and then hops back out to a world with a little less evil. As evidenced by the Reddit comments, it’s clear that the CoD community is content with players abusing a bug if it’s solely to defeat a cheater.

batman christmas
Twitter, @DCBatman
Masked and outside of the law, vigilantes must deliver justice.

Other comments suggested an alternative method to dispose of these bug exploiters: simply driving the truck away so that they become trapped inside with no recourse should the gas fall out of their favor.

Until Treyarch and Raven Software address this glitch, it appears that the Wild West of Verdansk will be subjected to some degree of Promenade villainy. As long as that’s the case, it will be up to Warzone’s players to enact their own vengeance upon wrongdoers.