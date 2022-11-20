Warzone 2 streamer nabs ‘first-ever’ 0 kill win by playing as an Uber driver

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

There have been plenty of wacky wins in the battle royale genre but few are as impressive as this streamer’s no-kill victory while playing as an Uber driver in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty is no stranger to weird-but-impressive feats. From players winning games with Guitar Hero instruments to players effectively figuring out how to be an actual superhero in Warzone lobbies, the list of oddities found across the board is pretty high in comparison to most franchises.

That ceiling might have been raised even further this time though after streamer Bre Eazyy pulled off a pacifist-style win by chauffering her enemies around as a virtual Uber driver.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 streamer earns no-kill win with incredible Uber driver strategy

In a video posted to her Twitter, Bre Eazyy highlighted her journey as one of a few Uber drivers patrolling the Al Mazrah streets.

She makes several stops throughout the video and charms all of her would-be opponents into taking the risk and hopping along for a ride. Lucky for them, she was very serious about getting them to their destinations and handled each new passenger like a pro.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Eventually, she found herself in a 1v1 situation at the end of the game. Just when it looked as if things would have to take a violent turn, the last enemy had a bit of trouble keeping up with her and ultimately ended up dying inside the storm.

Article continues after ad

While celebrating the achievement, another Twitter user marveled at the fact that the same car got her to the end of the game and she was happy to give up some of the credit to the trustworthy machine.

“We stan a good 1998 Honda Civic,” she joked.

While this achievement may not strike some as all-too impressive, it’s nice to see someone take home a W in a world full of 10.0 K/D demons and Superman divers.