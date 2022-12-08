Warzone 2 Steam player count plummets ahead of Season 2

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Just one month after its release, Warzone 2 has seen a dramatic player count drop on Steam ahead of Season 2. From the game’s launch on November 19 to December, Warzone 2 has seen a player count plummet of almost 50% on Steam with players blaming such a drop on a variety of reasons.

While Warzone 2 is available to play on a plethora of platforms, certain websites like SteamCharts allow us to get an insight into the popularity of a game like Warzone 2. For the case of this popular Battle Royale, it seems that the Steam player count has plummeted by almost 50% in the space of a month.

One player took to Reddit to share their findings and hundreds of fans took to the comments to give their reason for this dramatic drop in players.

Warzone 2 Steam player count drops dramatically

While there is likely a variety of reasons regarding this drop in player count, many fans have given their theories with one suggesting it’s a “result of launching a buggy game with no retention” and then going on to explain it’s “time for plunder and resurgence now.”

Many players agreed with the player stating that as long as there’s “Resurgence and changes to the game” they think “that’ll bring the player base up.” others explained that there’s only “half a game” due to the lack of Resurgence. Resurgence is an extremely popular mode in the original Warzone and is potentially coming to Warzone 2 thanks to a recent leak.

While many fans blamed the lack of retention and Resurgence, other’s explained that a “50% retention after 3 weeks seems pretty normal” with another fan taking to the comments to remind players that “every multiplayer game has these peaks and drops” going on to say that the “numbers will pick back up when there’s a new update with new significant content.” hinting to an increase after the release of season 2.

As previously mentioned, the statistics are purely for Steam players so, it’s not entirely accurate when looking at the player base as a whole. As some fans have suggested that, “Steam users going to the Battlenet launcher due to crashes” will likely explain the heavy drop, despite there being a possible fix.

Lastly, a considerable amount of fans took to the comments to explore the notion that the game in general is responsible for the drop in players. One player expressed their frustrations by saying the game was “Bugged, [with] no meaningful progression, and straight up way less fun that Wz1 and Mw2019 was.”

Another fan agreed with the notion that the game isn’t as good as Warzone 1 by saying, “I played a ton of WZ1 and this one just isn’t as fun as the first… There’s things I like about it but the lack of audio and game breaking glitches just makes it not fun to play.”

Ultimately, despite speculation, there is no one reason for this dramatic drop in players, and only time will tell regarding its success as Season 1 winds down to make way for Season 2.