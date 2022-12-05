Warzone 2 unreleased Resurgence map leaked with first look at POIs

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

A new leak has unveiled what the new Warzone 2 Resurgence map could look like ahead of its speculated 2023 release.

Only a short while has passed since the anticipated release of Warzone 2 and the brand-new map Al Mazrah. Though the game has been received rather well by the community, fans are already looking toward what could be in store next.

Thankfully, they may not have long to wait for some fresh content, as a new leak has potentially revealed the brand-new Resurgence map — which is expected to release sometime in 2023.

In a December 4 Reddit thread, an image taken from a CoD Facebook group was shared by Warzone player ‘iamDEVANS’, showing a leaked layout of the new Resurgence map.

New Warzone 2 map leaked

Similar to Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep, the new Resurgence map is set on an island. Though there’s no indication as to what it’ll be called, the names of multiple of POIs were revealed, such as a castle, town center, port, and many more.

The leak also indicated that the Resurgence map will support 50 players, as well as be used for Ground War and DMZ modes.

As noted by one player in the thread, there is an island there with a castle on it that is visible when looking south on Al Mazrah, which could indicate that the leak is accurate.

It’s also believed that Treyarch is leading the development of a new Warzone 2 map for 2023, with recent job listings from the studio for a new Level Designer further supporting the idea.

However, worth noting that there’s been no official confirmation from the developers on the Resurgence mode, so as always, it’s best to take these leaks with a grain of salt.