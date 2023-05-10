Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded TTK and movement changes explained

Infinity Ward listened to community feedback and addressed Warzone 2 movement and TTK in the Season 3 Reloaded Update.

Activision initially promised movement changes at the start of Season 3, but the update failed to live up to expectations in the eyes of some community members. A reduction in diving fire delay and a slight increase in sliding speed were the only changes made to increase mobility.

The developers responded by surveying players on how they felt about the movement in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The survey asked for feedback on the speeds of sliding, mantling, dolphin diving, sprinting, and other mechanics.

Season 3 Reloaded made a few improvements to features included in the survey. Here is everything you need to know about the TTK and movement changes in Warzone 2.

Activision The Season 3 Reloaded update changes the short-range TTK.

Movement changes in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Players should feel a little more nimble in WZ2 after the mid-season update. The developers increased initial sliding acceleration by 6%. We will have to see how much of a difference it makes in-game, before reaching a conclusion on the change.

Additionally, the team reduced weapon raise delay following a parachute landing by 30%. This makes it easier for players to get their guns out and shoot after jumping from a building. Players should also be able to move faster across buildings, as the developers increased the height threshold for single-handed mantling.

Other changes include a decrease in the delay between first equipping a weapon and shooting, and an increase in the deployment of equipment.

TTK changes in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

It’s not just movement frustrating community members. Warzone 2 players have been similarly critical of the game’s time-to-kill speed (TTK), which is the amount of time it takes for a person to kill or get killed by an opponent.

JGOD compared the TTK speed of every Warzone season and concluded that WZ2’s long-range TTK is actually in a good place, while close-range engagements are a problem, and players die too fast.

Season 3 Reloaded addresses the short-range issue by adding maximum damage values to every class. The developers claimed: “These values will assist in slowing down close-range time-to-kill.”

This should make it easier for players to fire back in a close-range gunfight if they didn’t shoot first.

The developers also adjusted the minimum armor damage to several weapons, making them more viable at longer ranges. For a full list of the weapons impacted, make sure to check out every weapon buff and nerf in the mid-season update.