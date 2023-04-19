Warzone 2 devs hint at long-awaited movement changes in the works

Movement in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a big deal and players have been desperate for changes. After Season 3 didn’t quite live up to expectations where new movement tweaks were concerned, a new survey has been discovered that hints at further updates to the game’s movement system are coming.

It’s fair to say that fans weren’t impressed with the much anticipated Warzone 2 Season 3 update. It promised a lot of changes, but players don’t feel it delivered on its promises. One-shot Snipers returned, but under very limited circumstances, and streamer-hyped proposed movement fixes were supposed to bring back an old-school feel to the game.

However, the Season 3 update felt underwhelming for many, causing fans to issue death threats to content creators. It appears as if the devs are listening though as a new survey is teasing the addition of even more movement tinkering in Warzone 2.

More movement changes incoming for Warzone 2?

As shared by popular Twitter page ModernWarzone, pictures have been captured of a new CoD survey. It pertains to the movement in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 and how players feel about it.

It mentions a bunch of classic CoD movement techniques such as Dolphin Diving and Slide canceling – without referencing them specifically, but Warzone 2 and MW2 veterans will be all too familiar with these movement patterns.

The survey asks players to give their opinion on each action asking if they feel it’s too slow all the way to it being too fast.

There’s no clear indication as to which CoD players have been sent this survey or if the feedback will be addressed. It’s a classic case of waiting to see if the devs feel any major changes are needed moving forward.

Warzone 2 players are already very unhappy about being “lied” to with Sniper Rifles as well as the discovery of Warzone 1 skins being reused and sold. If the devs want to stop the player count from plummeting further, new movement changes could be on the menu.