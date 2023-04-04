WZ2 & MW2 Ricochet anti-cheat update finally cracks down on controller users

Activision announced an update for its Ricochet anti-cheat, introducing new systems to protect players from cheaters.

Leading up to the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Activision promised “more protection” and “new mitigation techniques” for its Ricochet anti-cheat system. The developers placed more power into users’ hands by introducing a new in-game reporting system for cheating or offensive actions.

Unfortunatley, some community members abused the new system and falsely accused cheaters. Making matters worse, players reported a massive cheating outbreak after the Season 2 update.

Activision listened to community feedback and stepped in to reassure fans.

Ricochet anti-cheat improves cheat detection in MW2 and WZ2

On April 4, Activision shared a long thread on Twitter detailing multiple changes made to its Ricochet anti-cheat system.

Replay Investigation is a new tool the developers use to automatically capture and store all match data from Warzone 2 and multiplayer. The developers can then go back and watch match replays as part of investigations.

A Cronus Zen is a small device that players connect to their controllers or PCs. The device gives cheaters in-game benefits such as increased aim assist, rapid-fire mods, and aids for recoil control.

The latest Ricochet update finally enables the system to detect users using controllers with a Cronus device attached.

Activision stated: “Using controller passthrough devices on PC or console inappropriately will lead to account warnings and more.”

Cheating in Ranked Play is a well-documented issue. Activision announced an adjustment of the Skill Rating for people who “have frequently played with and benefited from cheating accounts.”

Players that get caught cheating in Ranked Play will also have their records removed from the Ranked Play Top 250.

Lastly, Activision gave community members a refresher on the three active mitigation techniques; cloaking, disarm, and damage shield.

Cloaking hides players from cheaters by making them invisible on the suspected cheaters’ screen. Disarm removes weapons and equipment from cheaters. Lastly, damage shield gives players a protective barrier against cheaters, making it impossible for them to do damage.

Activision confirmed that the new third-party detection system is live on all platforms, and the developers have already permanently banned accounts using the new replay system.