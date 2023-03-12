Warzone 2 pro stuns teammates with wild 1v12 underwater clutch

HusKerrs is one of the premiere names in Warzone 2 and this absurd 1v12 underwater clutch once again proves that he’s at the top of his game

Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas is a battle royale legend who only continues to impress in Warzone 2.

While the Call of Duty veteran has been critical of the state of the game, he hasn’t given up on it yet, and he’s still pulling off some ridiculous plays.

This latest play is only a footnote in his collection, but his teammates still exploded after he outlasted the final twelve people and took home the dub.

HusKerrs stuns Warzone 2 teammates with underwater clutch

HusKerrs was stuck in the water thanks to the position of the game’s final circle, and things looked bleak. Three other teams were jockeying for the top spot, and they all joined him in the water as the gas started to roll in.

Thomas stayed calm in the thick of the action and changed elevation multiple times to keep the opponents off guard. He netted the final four kills of the game by himself and snagged the victory away without much stress.

His squadmates wasted no time popping off and hyping him up for his efforts as he finished the round with 31 eliminations when it was all said and done.

This might be just another drop in the bucket for a player with one of the most storied resumes in battle royale history, but it’s poetry in motion for those of us who haven’t ever reached those heights.