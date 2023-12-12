GamingCall of Duty

Warzone streamer frustrated by water physics gets a science lesson from dev

Ethan Dean
Warzone Streamer mad about waterActivision Blizzard

Realism in video games can hit you like a tonne of bricks as one poor Warzone streamer discovered. Their complaints about being unable to shoot enemies underwater prompted some education on physics from a developer and a thousand or so followers.

Call of Duty’s Warzone battle royal off-shoot recently integrated with Modern Warfare 3 bringing the franchise’s latest entry’s gameplay systems across. The newest update has seen an arms race kick off as players search for the most dominant weapons.

The transition from Verdansk to Urkzistan hasn’t been entirely smooth with players complaining of “awful” audio and cutscene cringe. Those aren’t the only problems players seem to be having with Warzone’s latest incarnation, however.

GamesRadar+ caught FaZe Santana having a bit of a breakdown in his most recent Warzone stream after an enemy escaped his fully automatic fire by taking a swim. When the streamer couldn’t understand why shooting underwater wouldn’t work, players and a developer rushed to explain.

In a clip uploaded to X (formerly Twitter), Santana can be seen hunting down an opponent who evades him by diving underwater. “How are my bullets not hitting him,” Santana asks himself.

Getting progressively tilted, Santana eventually gets dropped after giving away his position by spraying countless bullets into the water. “What the f**k is that!” he shrieks upon his death.

A community note has been added to his post that links a Myth Busters clip explaining why bullets fired into water rapidly lose velocity and effectiveness. Build and Automation Engineer for Warzone @KasikaQC replied to Santana saying this particular feature was “working as intended.

The comments were flooded with other Warzone players explaining “how water works”. Others roasted Santana for not knowing in the first place.

Modern Warfare 3 bug forces two players in an old-fashioned standoffActivision
Warzone players once they find out they can’t get shot underwater.

Santana responded to arguments for realism by bringing up various other mechanics in Warzone that require some suspension of disbelief such as decreased fall damage and infinite parachutes. “It’s insane this is what realism they pick to fight for,” he said.

Our Call of Duty guides don’t cover basic science but they can help you with loadouts and strategies. Check them out to take your game to the next level.

