Warzone 2 pro exposes dirt bike teleportation bug

Warzone 2 pro player HusKerrs unintentionally discovered a game-breaking bug in Warzone 2 with the new dirt bike vehicle.

Season 5 introduced a whole host of bugs plaguing Warzone 2 matches. First, players discovered a bug that forced their operators to equip and unequip night vision goggles every time they entered their inventory. The glitch disoriented players and made it difficult to track enemies.

And then, a tactical sprint bug affected the mechanic’s behavior. While it wasn’t completely broken, there were clear differences that players couldn’t understand. Fortuntaley, Raven Software jumped into action and swiftly resolved all of the game’s nagging issues.

It appears that a glitch may have slipped between the cracks, as HusKerrs stumbled across a confusing dirt bike malfunction.

Warzone 2 dirt bike glitch shocks HusKerrs

Season 5 added a dirt bike on Al Mazrah. The vehicle is one of the fastest transportation options in Warzone, and players have already discovered far more than meets the eye. Players discovered that you can do backflips and other tricks on the fun new vehicle.

However, the new feature didn’t come without problems. During a Warzone 2 Ranked Play match, an opposing team shot HusKerrs and his two teammates off a dirt bike. Two teammates got sent to the gulag, but HusKerrs got teleported to a different location instead.

The strange glitch allowed HusKerrs to use a self-revive and return to action. The Warzone pro’s mouth dropped to the floor as his operator rag dolled across the map.

After a few moments of stunned silence, HusKerrs responded: “I literally just teleported backward.” Community members were just as shocked in the comments. One player responded: “How did you just get up and start playing like it was nothing?”

A second user added: “Your reaction is priceless.” While other players claimed they experienced a similar bug with the dirt bike.

It remains to be seen if Raven Software will address this issue or if it was just a one-off mishap.