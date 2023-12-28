HusKerrs instantly sets Warzone kills PR after trying controller aim assist

HusKerrs instantly sets Warzone kills PR after trying controller aim assistActivision & HusKerrs
HusKerrs, a well-known Warzone YouTuber, has recently set a new PR in kills in the game after trying out a controller with aim assist.
The Warzone community has long been arguing over the game’s use of aim assist on controllers, with many players arguing it puts keyboard and mouse users at a disadvantage.
The implementation of aim assist was seen as a way to counteract with the innate advantage that those keyboard and mouse players had beforehand.
Now, a Warzone YouTuber has added fuel to the fire after breaking their kill PR after switching over to a controller for a match.
HusKerrs made his announcement on his X profile, posting an image of the scoreboard after finishing the match.
The scoreboard shows that HusKerrs led his squad with a whopping 52 kills in a single match. For context, a match of Warzone can have up to 150 players in it, so he was responsible for taking out a massive portion of the lobby.
Just plugged in a controller and finally broke my PR on the new map 🤯 https://t.co/zGsSeY1Fzh pic.twitter.com/vMNIAajWcM— LG HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) December 27, 2023
HusKerrs’ post is reinvigorating the players who are upset with the game’s use of aim assist on controller.
Aim assist is a mechanic that will have the game automatically aim at an enemy to give controller players an easier time in the game. This is done to counteract the more concise, easier aiming of a keyboard and mouse.
However, a good portion of the community believes that Activision has taken the power of aim assist too far and is ruining the Warzone experience for PC players.
There are plenty of players who don’t think the issue is that bad, and many of them took to HusKerrs’ post to offer their own insight.
One user did not mince their words with their response: “I’m sure it has nothing to do with the fact that you’re already a great controller player from playing COD on CONTROLLER for years before mnk.”
With posts from popular content creators like this, it doesn’t seem like the debate is going to be ending anytime soon.