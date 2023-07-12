Warzone 2 players embrace DMZ bounty feature: “Bring it on”

Season 4 Reloaded introduced a new DMZ feature to disincentivize killing too many enemies. However, some players considered this a challenge and dared bounty hunters to fight them.

First and foremost, Infinity Ward marketed DMZ as an extraction shooter. As such, players primarily focus on looting and completing missions while sporadically engaging in PvP or PvE gunfights. Unfortunately, PvP combat got a little too out of hand, and squads started targeting players, making it impossible for them to loot or complete missions.

The extraction shooter slightly devolved into a more traditional battle royale experience in the eyes of many. In March, DMZ expert Stodeh cited: “Frustration from solo players because of overwhelming PVP.” The YouTuber urged the developers to add a global bounty system that targeted players who exceeded five PvP kills.

As irony would have it, Infinity Ward took him up on his word and added a bounty system in DMZ. Unfortunately for Stodeh and others, it may not accomplish the goal they hoped.

DMZ bounty system explained

The Warzone 2 devs did not provide a specific number. But the Season 4 Reloaded blog states: “If a Player and their Squad kill too many Players in DMZ, that high-kill individual Player will be issued a warning. If they kill another Player, they can expect a Bounty on their head.”

A player with a bounty on their head has their location revealed to the rest of the lobby. Killing a player with a bounty awards $10,000 to each squad member.

It’s important to note that bounties are not active in Building 21 or Koschei Complex.

One player responded: “This a good thing. Some people just want to explore the map, do missions, and try to get better without sweats griefing them.”

Other community members took the news in a different direction. A second player claimed: “As someone who routinely demolishes players in the DMZ, I look forward to this. Come and get your bounty.”

DMZ’s bounty system nostalgically reminded players of The Division. “If anyone remembers the division’s dark zone, then this is basically the rogue agent system. Mindlessly killing players should always be an option, but should also be a risk.”

It will be interesting to see if this change cuts down on PvP engagements or unintentionally makes it harder to complete missions and loot.

For more, check out the full Season 4 Reloaded patch notes.