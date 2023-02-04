<strong>Warzone 2 player aims to disrupt the meta with underrated LMG</strong>

A YouTuber has found a new underrated LMG build in Warzone 2 that could dethrone the RPK as the new go-to meta weapon.

Since the release of Warzone 2, many players have tested and tweaked many gun builds in order to find the best possible one.

The most popular overall setup, or meta, can frequently change, which results in most of the player base using the same weapons and tactics to try and win. The process can create a stale experience as there is very little diversity if everyone uses the same thing.

In Warzone 2, the meta is heavily focused on the Fennec for close range and the RPK for long ranges – but that could change with this new gun build.

In a new Youtube video posted by the content creator Metaphor, the player suggested a potential new weapon to disrupt the current meta.

The weapon in question is the RAPP H with the build specs as follows:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Ammo: 7.62 High Velocity

Rear grip: Lachman TCG-10

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Throughout the video, Metaphor showcased how effective the build is, constantly moving between open fields and close quarters, dealing with enemies at all ranges.

The recoil stayed within its cone of fire, and a large amount of ammo offered the player plenty of time to keep the pressure on. Being paired with any SMG for closer encounters is the safest bet, as the LMG can easily handle farther distances.

This might become the adversary the RPK needs if enough players test it themselves with their own tweaks. More options for builds can also be found here, with various styles the player can choose from.