Warzone players demand major change for “unplayable” game in MW3 update

Warzone players have demanded a simple but major change to the game in the Modern Warfare 3 update, calling the current game “unplayable” and hoping for fixes in the new title.

Warzone 2 hasn’t exactly lit up the world like the first Warzone title did when it launched in 2020, though the original game’s servers are set to be shut down permanently in September.

With the arrival of Modern Warfare 3 in November, which many fans have become increasingly optimistic about as more gets revealed, Warzone will be due an update and some changes, too.

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear at the time of writing what exactly could change in the Call of Duty battle royale, but fans have started to demand one key change, and it’s not even an in-game feature.

Article continues after ad

Above anything else, one thing players have demanded consistently from the Modern Warfare 3 Warzone update, which leaks indicate will take place in December, is to improve the actual playability of the game with key quality-of-life updates.

“Forget about all the mechanics and stuff people want back/new to the game,” explained Warzone player KillerBullet. “I just want the game to run smoothly. Not constant micro lags and stutters. It’s ‘unplayable’ and it tilts me so hard.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This sentiment was echoed in the comments, and has been a common complaint ever since Warzone 2 launched, particularly for PC players.

“Highly doubt there will be any server upgrades for the new game. It’ll be the same nonsense we have now,” said one comment, clearly having very low expectations for the next iteration of the game.

Article continues after ad

Another was similarly pessimistic, saying: “If anything the MWIII integration will make the game run worse.”

Across social media for some time now, players have complained frequently about the game stuttering, FPS drops and general lag, despite being on high-end software with no internet issues.

Article continues after ad

No matter what the devs do with each update, the issues seem to persist — but many are hoping that it will be different when Modern Warfare 3 drops and introduces its own spin on Warzone battle royale.