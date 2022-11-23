Warzone 2 November 22 update patch notes: Audio improvements, attachment nerfs, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Warzone 2 just received a minor update on November 22 and while the changes are minimal, we’ve got you covered here with the biggest points from the full patch notes.

Just one week removed from the launch of Warzone 2 and developers at Raven Software have pushed an update live to address many of the game’s most glaring issues. While this particular patch is fairly minor, with only a handful of tweaks, most should come as a welcome change for the community.

From UI improvements, making it easier to navigate the Camo section, to Armor Piercing Ammo nerfs, and a plethora of bug fixes, there’s still plenty here to brush up.

So before you drop back in, here’s everything there is to know about the Warzone 2 November 22 patch notes.

GENERAL

Improvements made to help better navigate Camos: Added controller bumper navigation to jump between categories Added a toggle option to show/hide locked Camos

Increased audio notification for when The Jailer enters the Gulag

ATTACHMENTS

Armor Piercing Ammunition Removed damage multiplier against armored opponents



BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across the game that allowed players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue with audio occlusion and directional audio.

Audio occlusion/directional audio has returned to normal levels after an issue with Season 01 launch.

Fixed an issue causing some unlocks in the Gunsmith to not track Weapon progression.

Fixed an issue causing Overkill to allow players to equip the same Weapon as both a Primary and a Secondary.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens from appearing on the Battle Pass Menu.

Fixed an issue causing the Season Countdown Timer on the Battle Pass Menu to not indicate the correct amount of time remaining.

Fixed various incorrect texts in the in-game interface.

Fixed various issues resulting in incorrect controller input while navigating menus.

Fixed an issue that caused players looking down to appear erratic to others.

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from launching the game due to GPU compatibility.

Fixed an issue that was causing Focused Mode to crash the client while the Display Mode was set to Windowed.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused the PlayStation Store icon to remain stuck on screen after experiencing a network error.

Fixed an issue causing progression for the “Dragon in Downtown” Calling Card to not track.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Operator icon to appear while navigating to select a custom skin for Kleo.

Fixed an issue causing players to get kicked back to the main menu when navigating to select the PDSW 528 Armory while customizing a Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing an incorrect progression requirement to appear in the Prestige menu.

Fixed various audio related issues causing players to hear notifications at times when they should not.

Fixed an issue causing Platinum Camo unlock requirements to display incorrectly after having unlocked it.

Fixed various issues causing the camera to shake while spectating another player.

Fixed an issue causing Operator model hands to appear invisible while ledge hanging.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Weapon to appear in the player Showcase.

GAMEPLAY

Buy Station inventory has been slightly adjusted: Removed Counter UAV Removed Tactical Camera



Visual upgrade to Contract activation phone in Battle Royale.

MORE BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing some players from hearing others via Proximity Chat.

Fixed an issue preventing Stickers earned via DMZ Extractions from appearing on Weapons.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused players to not see Sony profile usernames.

Fixed an issue causing parachute deployment to crash the game.

Fixed an issue causing players to lose all control of mouse movement if interacting with a container with Mixed Backpack behavior.

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to either spectate the enemy team or spectate from underneath the playable area.

Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to not appear in the Buy Station for squad members to buy back.

Fixed an issue causing players to skip the downed state and immediately perish despite having an assimilated squad member still alive.

Fixed an issue preventing players from jumping out of the plane during Infil.

Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report from appearing correctly after a match.

DMZ

Fixed an issue that was causing players to get kicked out of the Backpack interface if looting an eliminated player opponent that disconnected during the interaction.

Fixed an issue preventing players from equipping Lethal and Tactical equipment.

Fixed an issue that caused players to encounter the “Failed to Connect to Datacenters” error while extracting.

Fixed an issue that caused lobby-wide microphone input during matchmaking.

Fixed an issue allowing players to keep Armor Plate Carrier upgrades between matches despite having been eliminated.

Fixed an issue causing players to lose their Backpack upgrade when extracting after having been revived.