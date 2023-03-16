Warzone 2 players frustrated by continued lack of audio fixes

Though the Season 2 Reloaded update was supposed to fix Warzone 2’s audio issues, players continue to encounter sound-related bugs.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 developers have been promising audio improvements for the last several months. However, players remain convinced that no such fixes have actually gone live in-game.

Even popular streamers like Dr Disrespect often call attention to the glaring issues, which range from a lack of footstep sounds to general audio that’s distractingly loud.

The advent of Season 2 Reloaded was meant to bring about change in this regard. Yet, recent complaints from players suggest sound remains one of the Warzone sequel’s biggest shortcomings.

Warzone 2 users fed up with neglect towards audio fixes

The Drake ‘Hotline Bling’ meme is making the rounds on Warzone 2’s subreddit, with user Moggy_x joking that developers would rather promise to address audio issues instead of actually doing so.

A post from Redditor onedestiny attacked the problem with more specificity, pointing out how there’s “still absolutely no sprint sound half the time.” Evidently, Activision has yet to rid Warzone of its long-standing audio woes.

Replies to both posts indicate Warzone 2’s footsteps demand further audio fixes. One player lamented the following: “Audio is still garbage, I still don’t hear any footsteps.”

Someone else said that while footsteps seem louder after the Season 2 Reloaded update, they’re “sometimes non-existent.”

Responses in the “no sprint sound” thread feature even more people saying they’ve noticed slight differences. Yet, others doubt any improvements have been added. “They didn’t change anything and are just pretending to do stuff because they either can’t or don’t want to fix it,” reads one comment.

Since this particular problem has plagued the sequel for months, it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will truly take a turn for the better.