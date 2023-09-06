Warzone players fear for Modern Warfare 3 as audio has “never been worse”

Call of Duty Warzone fans have hit out at the devs over the audio in Season 5 Reloaded, claiming it has “never been worse” than it is following the new update.

Over the last few years, fans of Warzone and Warzone 2 have had a number of gripes with the Call of Duty battle royale titles. Players have constantly complained about cheaters, weapons being too overpowered, updates not coming fast enough, and well, the audio.

The audio in the battle royale has been a constant annoyance to players, especially as many see it as being inconsistent. Some have offered up workarounds, taking it into their own hands, but there has never been a concrete fix.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Over the last few seasons, the devs have tried to right the issue and get things ironed out, but it seems players are at a breaking point in Season 5 Reloaded, claiming the problem is the worst it has ever been.

Warzone 2 players furious about audio in Season 5 Reloaded

That’s right, many Warzone players have taken to social media to complain about the state of audio in the new season, with many fearing for what could be coming in Modern Warfare 3 as well.

Article continues after ad

“This is now a core gameplay issue. Entire squads can roll up on you in dead silence. People can land on your head with no sound,” vented Redditor Empty_Height_8831.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Every time they say they improve sound, it’s worse,” agreed one player. “That’s why they’re putting in silent footsteps as a perk in MW3. Since audio doesn’t work anyways it won’t take any work on their end,” another commented.

“There’s an odd system where they tried to make walls and what not behave how they would in real life… So you can hear someone 100m away down a clear street, but around a corner, or in the next room, it would be quieter. But basically, they simply aren’t good enough as a dev team for whatever reason to implement this,” said another.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other players have called it “horrendous” and are urging the devs to roll out a fix before everyone moves onto Modern Warfare 3 come October.

It remains to be seen if that’ll happen, but with so much focus on the new game, it could continue to linger for a while yet.