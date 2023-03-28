Warzone 2 & MW2 players rejoice as “unplayable” games hit record low player count

Season 2 did not pan out the way Infinity Ward intended. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone nosedived to record-low player counts in March.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 reached a peak of 488,897 concurrent players on November 20, and just 17 days later, the concurrent player count plummeted to 217,328, accounting for a 56% loss in users.

Conditions have not improved since a rapid decline. According to Steam Charts, the average player count dipped to a record low of 90,000, with a peak of 156,956 in March. Coincidently, Season 2 started on March 9, and we believed it had the potential to spark a revival for both games.

Instead, significant figures in the scene, such as JGOD and Aydan, slammed the seasonal update and stepped away, as many others have over the past 30 days. This trend is frightening for fans of the game, but has others optimistic that the declining player count will prompt changes for one of gaming’s biggest franchises.

MW2 and WZ2 community members embrace downfall

Activison Season 2 Reloaded dropped on March 15 with a huge amount of balance changes.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 community members banded together in excitement over both games failing to live up to expectations.

Keep in mind that Steam Charts only account for PC players on Steam, but the data tells a troubling story.

One community member hopes the trend continues: “I hope it goes to 0. I haven’t touched the game in like 2 weeks or so. It shows when the game is sh** and devs don’t care about it, and only about store bundles.”

Warzone 2 players argued that Infinity Ward missed a golden opportunity to capitalize on a wide-open FPS landscape. “This game won’t ever die like BF2042 because it’s COD, but it’s still such a shame how they bricked the easiest layup in the history of gaming.”

Some community members hope that low numbers serve as a wake-up call to the developers. “Good. Show them how bad they blowing it.”

Based on the Battle Pass timer in-game, we expect WZ2 and MW2 Season 3 to begin on April 12. We’ll keep you posted as to whether or not the new season is able to re-capture the interest of players who have since abandoned the latest CoD title.