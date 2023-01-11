Warzone 2 players voice concerns as active player count declines on Steam

Warzone 2 players fear the worst after a decline in active player count catches the attention of content creators.

Modern Warfare 2 shattered records at launch, surpassing 25 million players in just five days. MW2 reached a peak player count of 488,897 on November 20, which coincidently came four days after Warzone 2’s release.

However, on December 29, the player count plummeted to 184,000, accounting for a loss of over 300,000 users via Steam Charts. Activision doesn’t report data on other platforms, but a massive decrease in player count on Steam portrays a worrying trend. Warzone 2 content creators, such as TimTheTatman, and CouRage, also reported their content is underperforming compared to Warzone 1.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 streamer Chris added fuel to the fire by bringing light to the game’s declining figures.

Warzone 2 player count steadily declining on Steam

Activision WZ2’s player count has decreased on Steam over the game’s first two months.

Warzone 2 streamer Chris Tweeted an image showing Old School RuneScape, bringing in 106,313 active players compared to 89,444 on the battle royale sequel.

The streamer added, “to those commenting, but this is just steam. Yes, but 200-300k players is a perfect amount for a sample of player QOL. These Warzone declines are the same for all platforms. Old School RuneScape part is just a little bait for the one time.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Chris claimed the Warzone declines are the same for all platforms, but it’s important to note Activision doesn’t reveal player count numbers for other platforms. Warzone 2 players flooded the comment section in defense.

Article continues after ad

One user responded, “You are assuming and lying about the decline of all other platforms without actual proof. Speculation at its best. Maybe you should educate yourself first.”

Warzone 2’s current player count of 89,000 doesn’t paint the full picture. According to SteamCharts, the battle royale has had an average player count of 150,326 over the last 30 days.

Steam Charts

A second community member added, “Terrible sample. Half, if not more than half, are console players. And console players don’t have a lot of those games on the list.”

Debates made it evidently clear that Warzone 2 players hold differing opinions on the current state of the game.