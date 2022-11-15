Warzone 2 loadout changes explained: How to get a loadout on Al Mazrah

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Obtaining your loadout in Warzone 2 is essential if you want to dominate the competition, so here’s exactly how you can get your hands on your custom class setups in Warzone 2.

Just like the previous title, loadouts are a huge component of Warzone 2 and allow players to use their custom setups that are tailored to their play style.

While competitors will drop into Al Mazrah with a X12 Handgun, two Armor Plates, and a pair of fists to their name, the hunt for their loadout will begin as soon as they hit the ground.

Despite this, although the Warzone 2 loadout system is extremely similar to the original game, there are some fundamental changes you need to know.

So, without further ado, here’s exactly how Warzone 2 loadouts work and how you can obtain your own on Al Mazrah.

Contents

All loadout changes in Warzone 2

Activison Loadouts in Warzone are extremely similar to the original game.

Returning from the original game, loadouts in Warzone 2 contain a primary weapon, secondary weapon, lethal, tactical, and a premade perk package.

Loadouts in Warzone 2 are exactly the same as the previous title, arriving in loadouts drops which can descend at any time between the second and sixth circle collapses through an in-game event.

Of course, players don’t have to wait for a loadout to drop out of the sky, but earning one for themselves is a little different in the sequel.

Instead of buying them with cash from buy stations, the method is a little more hands-on and will require a lot more concentration.

How to get a loadout in Warzone 2

Activison You cannot buy loadouts drops from buy stations in Warzone 2.

Unlike the original game, players will not be able to buy loadout drops by using cash at Buy Stations. Instead, they’ll have to complete an objective on the map called Strongholds which will reward them with a loadout drop once they’re complete.

Three Strongholds will appear on Al Mazrah at the end of the first circle collapse in Battle Royale matches and several will spawn automatically in DMZ by finding a key somewhere around the map.

These are marked on the map with a green castle icon and require a squad to defuse a bomb before it explodes. It’s worth noting that AI combatants will be defending the location, so make sure you’re prepared.

As noted above, random loadout drops will descend at any time between the second and sixth circle collapses, so you can wait for them if you’d prefer to avoid Strongholds.

Custom Weapons in Warzone 2

While you may not be able to buy loadouts from Buy Stations, you can purchase custom primary weapons from your loadouts.

This allows you to spend earned cash on a weapon that you need as quickly as possible and offers a less risky method of getting your hands on a top-tier gun.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about loadouts in Warzone 2 and how to get your hands on them.

Remember Call of Duty: Warzone 2 goes live on November 16, so make sure to preload the game ahead of time.