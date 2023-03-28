Warzone 2 guru unveils off-meta AR loadout better than ISO Hemlock

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor believes a forgotten OG AR is better than the meta ISO Hemlock thanks to its absurd headshot damage.

Since its release back in Warzone 2’s Season 2 update, the ISO Hemlock has dominated the AR category and become extremely popular.

Currently, the weapon is sitting at a mind-blowing 21% pick rate which places it right at the top of the charts.

While there’s no denying its overwhelming power, a lot of the community is using the Hemlock by default and overlooking countless other viable options.

Well, WZ2 YouTuber Metaphor believes one particular OG gun is better than the Hemlock thanks to its devastating TTK.

Activison The Kastov 762 is a hard-hitting AR on Al Mazrah.

Best Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: SA Response III

SA Response III Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Broadside FCT

Broadside FCT Rear Grip: True Tac Grip

True Tac Grip Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

For Metaphor, the Kastov 762 is the “best AR in the game” because of the gun’s “absolutely insane” headshot damage.

This means if you’re accurate with the weapon and can make the most of the multipliers, it’s capable of wiping out foes in milliseconds.

The setup above opts to not run an optic so it’s more of a mid-range build that’s perfect alongside a meta SMG.

With a focus on ADS time, raw damage, and impressive mobility, the class has a great balance of attributes, making it incredibly versatile.

Although an extremely popular pick at Warzone 2’s release, the Kastov 762 is slowly being forgotten by the community.

With just a 2% pick rate in Season 2 Reloaded, this gun is massively underrated and has a huge amount of potential.

So, if you’re tired of using the ISO Hemlock, this could be the off-meta setup to take your gameplay to the next level.