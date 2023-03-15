Best Tempus Torrent Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

Season 2 Reloaded introduced a new marksman rifle, which has all the makings of being a meta weapon in Warzone 2. In order to maximize this gun’s potential, we’ve got the best Tempus Torrent loadout in WZ2 for you to use on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Marksman rifles have struggled to find a foothold in Warzone 2’s meta. According to data from WZRanked, the most popular DMR ranks 29th in pick rate. The Season 2 Reloaded weapon balancing update also neglected to buff any rifles, meaning we probably won’t see the meta shift too much from its current state.

Article continues after ad

DMRs dominated Warzone 1, as the DMR 14 Tactical Rifle took over battle royale lobbies for months following Black Ops Cold War’s integration. Some community members still consider the classes reign of terror one of the most overpowered metas in Warzone history. The class has failed to make similar waves in WZ2 due to LMGs becoming the go-to choice for long-range engagements.

However, a new contender emerged in Season 2 Reloaded with the introduction of the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the most out of Warzone 2’s latest weapon.

Contents

Best Tempus Torrent Warzone 2 loadout

Activision The Tempus Torrent is a new DMR marksman rifle that arrived in Season 2 Reloaded.

Attachments

Barrel: 14″ Chroma LRS

14″ Chroma LRS Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 30 Round Mag

In the Season 2 Reloaded blog post, the developers described the Tempus Torrent as offering the “versatility of the M4 platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds.”

Article continues after ad

Marksman rifles require precise accuracy, and the Phase-3 Grip improves aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization. In the Season 2 Reloaded update, the developers reduced the ADS penalty on barrel grips, making the Phase-3 Grip even stronger.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Best Tempus Torrent Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Season 2 removed perk packages. With the freedom to choose any perks in Warzone 2, we recommend using Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and High Alert.

As for equipment, we recommend using a Drill Charge for the lethal category to take care of annoying campers or vehicles. Smoke Grenades are the perfect tactical selection for moving between cover.

How to unlock the Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2

To unlock the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2, players can complete its Weapon Challenge, which requires you to get 25 Double Kills with a Marksman Rifle. This challenge will be easier to complete in multiplayer in the Close Quarters playlist or whichever small map playlist is available.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, players can simply purchase the weapon with real money via a Store Bundle available after the update.

Best Tempus Torrent alternatives in Warzone 2

If the Tempus Torrent does check all of the boxes for you, we recommend using the TAQ-M or EBR-14. The TAQ-M is accurate, strong, and easy to use with the right attachments. While the EBR deletes foes with its impressive damage output.