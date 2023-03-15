Warzone 2 finally adds auto-looting armor plates in Season 2 Reloaded

Infinity Ward listened to community feedback and added a way for players to automatically pick up armor plates in the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Warzone 2’s armor system has been the focal point of several different headlines. In the Season 2 update, Infinity Ward standardized three-plate armor vests and improved plating moving speed. Ashika Island joined the battle royale’s map rotation in Season 2, and community members complained over a lack of armor plates.

Raven Software quickly rolled out an update, adding more armor plates, and also addressed a glitch that made armor plates disappear. As the developers continue to fine-tune the game’s armor system, Season 2 Reloaded made two more notable changes.

The mid-season update changes the armor break system and adds auto-looting armor plates. Infinity Ward broke down the decision-making process behind the new changes.

Season 2 Reloaded adds long-awaited armor plate features

Activison Plating while sprinting allows you to outplay your opponents during intense skirmishes.

Players automatically pick up armor plates if they have inventory or backpack space. In the Season 2 Reloaded blog post, the developers claimed, “armor plates are a critical part of the gameplay loop.”

You can never have enough armor plates. In most instances, players always chose to loot armor plates anyways, so this new update expedites that process, allowing players to save time.

The Season 2 Reloaded update also removed the armor break notification when breaking all of an opponent’s armor plates. Season 2 added the notification, but some players complained that the text made it more confusing and cluttered on screen.

Infinity Ward elaborated that the icon will still alert players when armor is broken, but removing the text improves clarity.

Other quality-of-life improvements include better navigation pings for squads, Cluster and Precision Airstrike improvements, and refinements to the spawn protection system.