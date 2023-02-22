Warzone 2 devs finally add more armor plates to Ashika Island

Raven Software listened to community feedback and released a minor update, adding more armor plates to Ashika Island.

Community members have embraced Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map Ashika Island with open arms, despite dealing with turbulence during the map’s launch. It all started on February 15, as the developers rushed out a hotfix to address vanishing armor plates on Ashika Island.

The following day, Infinity Ward released a patch for the rampant game crashes plaguing MW2 and WZ2 and addressed an issue with players equipping armor plates. A few days later, the developers responded to a significant revive bug giving free wins away.

Ever since embarking on Ashika Island, players have demanded more armor plates on Ashika Island, and they finally got their wish.

Warzone 2 players finally get more armor plates on Ashika Island

Activision Ashika Island has received glowing reviews from players.

Resurgence differs from the regular battle royale experience as players respawn until the latter stages of a game. With 52 players constantly respawning and dying in such a close-quarters environment, getting the necessary loot can be difficult.

Fortunately, the Season 2 update added more cash as ground loot, making it easier to buy everything you need from buy stations, and added chests that resupply on Ashika Island. However, players still had a difficult time looting enough armor plates. The seasonal update also removed medium and large backpacks, making it even harder to stack armor plates than before.

Raven Software listened to community feedback and added more armor plates via ground loot across Ashika Island.

Warzone 2 YouTuber and streamer TimTheTatman responded, “HUGE.”

A second player added, “Love this! Thank you, and we love all the updates yall are making with the changes to things and stuff.”

It remains to be seen how much of an impact this update will have on the issue, but community members celebrated the developer’s response.