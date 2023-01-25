Warzone 2 Season 2 improving movement speed while plating

At long last, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 will introduce increased movement speed for players while plating.

To the dismay of many Warzone veterans, a few of the first game’s notable features were shelved for the sequel. Plating movement speed serves as but one example.

The original battle royale allowed players to equip armor plates while sprinting. Unsurprisingly, fans were less than pleased to learn that Infinity Ward wouldn’t bring the mechanic back for Warzone 2.

A new overview for Warzone 2’s upcoming Season 2 promises these frustrations will soon be laid to rest, however.

Warzone 2 Season 2 will increase plating movement speed

The latest Community Update from Infinity Ward outlines what users can expect for Warzone 2’s second season of content. One of the global changes coming to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warfare 2 includes improvements to plating.

Specifically, the Season 2 update will add a “slight increase to movement speed while plating,” ensuring players can get to cover faster.

Furthermore, the upcoming movement speed changes will allow players to “bust through doors while plating the way they would if they were sprinting.”

This will no doubt constitute a boon for those who have long been frustrated with the speed of plating in the Warzone and Modern Warfare sequels.

Warzone 2’s second season will introduce several other long-awaited changes as well, including static spawn points and customizable Perk Packages.

Fortunately, the wait for these features won’t last too much longer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s second seasons remain on track for a February 15 due date.