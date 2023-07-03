Warzone 2 fans are desperate for iconic Assault Rifle to make its return

Warzone 2 players have chosen which Call of Duty gun they’d like to see brought back, and amongst the many answers given the G36C assault rifle proved the most popular.

Throughout its long history Call of Duty has had its fair share of iconic guns that fans have come to love. The developers know this too regularly playing off of nostalgia like with the FJX Imperium being based on the Intervention.

There’s even been leaks that CoD 2023 will be titled Modern Warfare 3 and reintroduce a variety of fan-favorite classic maps. It wouldn’t be too surprising given that Modern Warfare 2 has already brought back the likes of Dome and Showdown.

Article continues after ad

However, there’s one iconic assault rifle that has yet to be added and Warzone 2 players want it and its entire platform to make a return.

Warzone 2 players name G36C as gun they want brought back

When discussing what gun should make its return to CoD a range of answers were given. However, none were as popular as the G36C which looks to be the Assault Rifle that Call of Duty fans want back more than anything else.

The most upvoted response on the thread asking what gun fans want to return simply responded “G36C,” while another user stated that they’d “love to see the G36 family,” make an appearance.

Article continues after ad

Another similarly minded fan replied: “G36 (but the assault version not the LMG one). So like a G36K or G36C.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The G36 appeared on several lists where fans described everything they’d like to see. One particularly detailed list read: “HK G36, HK416, M27 IAR, HK417, M249, M240B, M60, PP2000, FN FAL, FN Five-seven, L85, Howa Type 64, Type 89,” with them later saying that the G36 would be their first choice.

The G36 platform made its last appearance on Modern Warfare (2019) as the Holger-26. That was based on the LMG conversion of the G36 with the assault rifle not featuring in CoD multiplayer since the original Modern Warfare 3, released in 2011.

Article continues after ad

While the G36 was a popular choice it wasn’t the only gun to appear several times. Fans were also eager for the FAL, FAMAS, Kar98k, Grau, Dragunov, Odin, and Uzi to be added to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.