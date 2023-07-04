Warzone 2 experts unveil “OP” sniper that’s so good it’ll be nerfed

Warzone 2 experts have highlighted an “overpowered” sniper that, with the help of a bug, is finishing enemies in just one-shot. Though, it could be nerfed before long.

Snipers have always had a key part to play in Warzone. In the early days of Verdansk, it was pivotal that you had a sniper if you wanted to win. Then, it became all about the Kar98K and its deadly combination of speed and power.

In Warzone 2, snipers did go on the backburner early on. They weren’t as deadly as their Warzone 1 counterparts, but could still be the difference. The long-range weapons were brought back to prominence with the re-introduction of one-shot kills – that could only be achieved by using incendiary rounds.

Article continues after ad

They’ve been toned down a bit in recent weeks, and outright removed from Ranked play. However, several Warzone experts have found an “overpowered” setup for the SP-X 80 that allows it to one-shot once again.

Overpowered SP-X 80 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4

That’s right, both Metaphor and FaZe Testy have highlighted the SP-X 80 for being pretty powerful thanks to a bug with its incendiary rounds giving it one-shot capabilities.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This is definitely a good weapon to go for right now because they’re definitely going to be patching this,” Metaphor said, adding that it’s “overpowered” until the devs decide to take a look at it.

Article continues after ad

Both setups are pretty similar. They both run the .300 incendiary rounds, Schlager Match rear grip, and the FSS OLE-V Laser. Though, there are some differences with the barrel and stocks.

Barrel: 22.5’ Elevate-11

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Ammunition: .300 Incendiary

Stock: Max DMR Precision

Rear Grip: Schlager Match

As of yet, these setups haven’t propelled the SP-X 80 into the meta. According to WZRanked stats, the sniper is still on the fringes of things and sits as the 35th most-used gun overall.

It remains to be seen if it’ll skyrocket at some point, and if that will happen before the devs nerf it. Some other players disagree on it being so OP, claiming the MCPR-3000 is still the go-to. Though, we’ll have to wait and see.