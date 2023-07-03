One-shot sniper loadout brings “Kar98 2.0” to Warzone 2

Warzone 2 players have discovered a new sniper build that they’ve dubbed the “Kar98 2.0,” bringing the iconic marksman rifle back to the Call of Duty battle royale with its one-tap ability.

In the Verdansk days, the Kar98 was the most popular sniper rifle in the game, a dominant performer at any range, and at some points in the meta, you couldn’t play without hearing Kar shots ringing out across the entire map.

Eventually, they were nerfed, and since then, even into Al Mazrah and to the current day, an effort has been made to not give sniper and marksman rifles the power they once had.

Now, though, players have discovered a sniper that can rip through enemy Armor Plates with ease. Here’s the build.

SP-X 80 is “Kar98 2.0”

A number of Warzone players have started using this SP-X 80 build that they’ve dubbed the second coming of the Kar98k, ripping through enemy plates with a high damage and speed output.

Here’s the loadout:

Laser: FSS OLE V-Laser

FSS OLE V-Laser Stock: PVZ 890 Tac Stock

PVZ 890 Tac Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Ammunition: .300 Incendiary

The attachments are tuned to prioritize speed, bullet velocity, and damage, though you can check Testy’s full specs for the best tunings to get the most out of this SPX build.

This build will no doubt start running riot across Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel before long, but whether it becomes the OP meta-buster some expect it to remains to be seen.

If it does, developers Raven Software might need to look at ways to stop it from completely dominating every lobby.