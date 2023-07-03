Warzone 2 expert claims MCPR-300 still beats out SP-X 80 for best sniper

Warzone 2 players discovered a one-shot SP-X build that rivals the Kar98 from Warzone 1. However, one expert isn’t convinced that the sniper rifle will top the MCPR-300 in Warzone 2’s meta.

Infinity Ward banned sniper rifles in Warzone 2 Ranked Play after some community members bashed the class for being too overpowered. Despite the ban, snipers still dominate every other battle royale game mode.

According to WZ Ranked, the MCPR-300 is the eighth most popular weapon in WZ2. Most community members lean towards the hard-hitting rifle as the class’s best weapon, but a new challenger has emerged. Players discovered a one-shot SP-X 80 loadout dubbed the “Kar98 2.0.”

A Warzone expert unearthed a drawback that they believe will hold the SP-X from reaching the same highs as the Kar98 in Warzone 1.

What is the best sniper rifle in Warzone 2?

Warzone Loadout offered its two cents on the growing popularity of the SP-X 80.

“SP-X 80 one shot with incendiary is going to be fun for two days, and then people will realize it’s not overpowered at all against the current meta.”

The Warzone expert argued that even though the SP-X 80 can kill enemies in one shot, the sniper rifle’s one-shot kill range makes it less effective than the MCPR-300.

“Only a headshot up to 46 meters will down the enemy. So it’s great for the clips in Vondel but not consistent/reliable enough in Ranked.”

Easy to use, large ammunition, and fast TTK weapons currently dominate the battle royale’s meta. So, in a contest up against a Lachmann-556, SO-14, or even the HCR 56, not getting a one-shot kill with the SP-X 80 could prove fatal.

Warzone Loadout believes the SP-X could compete on a smaller map like Vondel. But the reliable loadout builder doesn’t expect any fundamental changes to Warzone 2’s meta.

