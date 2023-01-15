Warzone 2 expert unveils ultimate TAQ-V build to “melt everyone” in Al Mazrah

FaZe Booya, Warzone 2 expert and YouTuber, has unveiled his ultimate TAQ-V loadout that he guarantees will “melt everyone” in the CoD battle royale.

Warzone 2’s meta is ever-changing and fluid. The devs’ typical buffs and nerfs, alongside prevailing playstyles, determines which weapons are the most popular at any moment.

One weapon which has performed well in terms of pick rate since WZ2’s launch is the TAQ-V. A battle rifle in Modern Warfare 2, it possesses high damage and excellent range, even if its handling and magazine size hold it back somewhat.

Now, FaZe Clan’s Booya has unveiled what he believes is the “best” TAQ-V build.

Booya TAQ-V Warzone 2 loadout that “melts everyone”

Outlining his loadout in a January 14 YouTube video, he explained that, alongside an SMG (like the Fennec), there’s not really a better choice to dominate mid range gunfights right now.

“I’ve tried a lot of people’s TAQ-Vs,” he said, “and believe me this is the best TAQ-V class. Once you try this one you won’t have to try anything else… This is just by far the best one in my opinion. This thing absolutely beams. It’s got a super fast time-to-kill… it just hits like a tank.”

The specific loadout is detailed in full below:

18” Precision-6 Barrel (max tuning for recoil steadiness and damage range) Muzzle: Lockshot KT85 (max tuning for recoil stabilization and gun kick control)

Lockshot KT85 (max tuning for recoil stabilization and gun kick control) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (max tuning for recoil stabilization and aiming idle stability)

FTAC Ripper 56 (max tuning for recoil stabilization and aiming idle stability) Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip (max tuning for recoil steadiness and aiming idle stability)

Without an optic, players may have slight difficulties locking in on enemies at really long distances.

Other than that, there’s no real downsides to this TAQ-V build, with Booya’s chosen attachments combatting the recoil and lack of ammo.

Drop in with a strong SMG of your choice and you’ll be well on your way to securing those Warzone 2 victories.