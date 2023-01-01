Warzone 2 expert unveils RAAL LMG build that’s “unmatched” at long ranges

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 content creator WhosImmortal has revealed an updated RAAL loadout, which has “nuts” long-range time to kill in Season One Reloaded.

Another update brings yet another shakeup in the already quickly changing meta of Warzone 2.

Creators have been delving into the stats behind the game’s weapon pool to determine which are the best for different scenarios.

While the most meta LMG to this point has been the RPK, the RAAL LMG more than holds its own. Its incredible drum-like audio may inform enemies of a user’s location, it’s by far the fastest killing weapon at long ranges.

“Unmatched” TTK RAAL LMG loadout for Warzone 2

In his December 31 YouTube video, the content creator revealed all the attachments that are part of this extremely efficient loadout for the RAAL, claiming it becomes “unmatched” in distant gunfights.

“When it comes to long-range, just like in multiplayer, this thing is unmatched,” he said. “You heard the other TTK stats for close-range and mid-range. How about at 80 meters this thing having 607 ms TTK.”

Naturally, that depends on players being able to lay down accurate fire. However, the RAAL’s kick is certainly more manageable that some other LMGs (like the Icarus), so players shouldn’t have too many issues once they’re used to the weapon.

The full customization is as follows:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Underbarrel: XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Barrel: 21″ EXF Rhino

21″ EXF Rhino Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Ideally, players interested in trying out this build for themselves in Warzone should back up their RAAL primary with a submachine gun, like the Fennec, or the X13 akimbo pistols.

This will ensure they’re covered at close ranges where you will need something that has much faster aim down sight speed than the bulky RAAL.