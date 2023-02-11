Warzone 2 specialist reveals unique Lachmann Sub with “ridiculous” hip fire

Warzone 2 content creator tcTekk has explained his build of the Lachmann SMG, claiming it has a “godlike” hip-fire performance.

With how ridiculously dominant the Fennec is in Warzone 2, many do not consider other submachine guns to fill its slot, but some go against the grain to find alternatives to the meta weapon.

As such, the Lachmann Sub has come into popularity as a prime alternative to the Fennec. And, according to tcTekk, some attachments make the Lachmann Sub feel like the classic MP5 with “ridiculous” hip fire possibilities that few guns in Warzone 2 can match.

tcTekk claims this Lachmann is the “most fun” gun in the game

In a February 10 video, the content creator claimed this hip fire Lachmann is “one of the most fun guns I have used in this game”, especially shortly ahead of Season Two when burnout around the most meta guns is at an all-time high.

“I got two banger gameplays while rocking this hip fire Lachmann sub, or MP5, build that I absolutely love using,” he explained. “Especially since the Fennec is so dang boring to use right now, this is an amazing option to have some fun.”

Comparing it to the meta Fennec, the Lachmann probably doesn’t have such a high TTK up close. But it more than makes up for it by being extremely good for run and gun gameplay with its great hip fire accuracy. His full build is detailed below:

Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12″

FTAC M-Sub 12″ Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Stock: LM Stockless Mod

LM Stockless Mod Magazine: 40 Round Mag

If the target is outside of the hip fire effective range the ADS time is extremely low and the recoil is not that bad, thus this build has some versatility.

Because it is mostly suited for close-range, players will need a medium or long-range primary like the RPK.

We are excited to see what the future holds for all the current builds and guns in Season 2 which is going live on February 15.