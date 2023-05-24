Warzone 2 expert reveals how to prevent losing early in Ranked Play

The LA Guerillas TikTok revealed a few simple tricks and tips to make it to the final circle of Warzone 2 Ranked Play matches.

Warzone 2 Ranked Play competitors gain Skill Rating and progress through the mode’s seven divisions by getting kills and earning high placements. On May 24, Treyarch reworked the SR system to reward players more for their impressive finishes.

The development team claimed the change will make placement “feel more rewarding.” The battle royale sequel’s competitive mode matchmakes based on skill level, so it’s not necessarily a cakewalk to make it towards the latter stages of a game.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, the LA Guerillas provided a handy guide for earning more SR placement points.

How to Survive for longer in Warzone 2 Ranked Play

The LA Guerillas revealed a strategy for making it further in Warzone 2 Ranked Play matches.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

First, the TikToker recommended not wasting time looting cash. Instead, players should try the recon run strategy. This entails grabbing a weapon as soon as possible and popping a UAV purchasable at a buy station.

While enemies are still looting, players can catch them off guard and swoop in for easy kills. Users earn 5 SER per elimination plus 2 SR for any squadmate’s elimination with 21 or more squads remaining at the beginning of a match.

Article continues after ad

Next, the LA Guerillas urged players to loot their perks as fast as possible either via loadout drop or the buy station. If players decide to go the buy station route, Ranger offers Double Time, or Insurgent keeps you off the mini-map.

Above all else, getting kills first and focusing on looting later is the main focus of the LA Guerillas’ guide. It’s hard to gain SR in Warzone 2, especially in the mode’s higher divisions. But hopefully, these tips help you and your teammates climb the ranks.